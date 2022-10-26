New Israeli incursion in the West Bank leaves five dead | News

At least five Palestinians were killed and 21 others wounded on Tuesday during a new incursion by Israeli security forces into the West Bank towns of Nablus and Ramallah, the local Health Ministry reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian youth in West Bank

This has been the cruelest night for the inhabitants of the West Bank so far this year, Palestinian authorities acknowledged.

According to the statement, at least four Palestinians were killed in the town of Nablus, followed by another Palestinian in Ramallah due to the Israeli army incursion.

breaking| Four Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israeli occupation army in an attack on the city of Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank.

#فلسطين

— Ummah Charity (Gaza Office) (@ThaerMatar1989)

October 25, 2022

The Nablus fatalities were Ramzy Qaim, 30, Ali Antar, 26, Hamdi Sharaf, 35, and Wadi Houth, 31, with four of their companions seriously injured.

#nablus is on fire rn����❤️‍��❤️‍��Resistance exchanging INTENSE gunfire with zionist forces. The gunshots by the resistance echoes through the entire village. Unconfirmed reports of 3 Israeli soldiers shot. 50 Zionist jeeps are invading the old city now. Keep Nablus in your duas. pic.twitter.com/hXoN4teoO2

— �� (@illusionzzz00)

October 24, 2022

The Israeli side confirmed its incursion into Palestinian territory, alluding to carrying out an operation together with the police against a general headquarters and a weapons manufacturing workshop.

Later, he assured that during the actions several armed suspects were shot by his troops.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abas established urgent contacts to put an end to this aggression, declared a spokesman from Ramallah, where the headquarters of the Palestinian National Authority is located.

The spiral of violence has grown in the occupied territories in recent months, especially in the northern West Bank, in the hands of the Israeli army since 1967.

The most recent armed incursions have caused more than a hundred Palestinian deaths, including children and civilians, the highest death toll in the West Bank in the last seven years, according to data from the United Nations (UN).

Not since the Intifada of the Knives in 2015 have there been such high numbers of victims of the occupation, taking into account the 51 people killed during the three-day escalation against Islamic Jihad last August in Gaza.





