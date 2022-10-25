Shipwreck leaves at least 14 dead in southern Indonesia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency reported that at least 14 people died Monday due to the capsizing of a passenger boat in the south of the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

26 reported missing after shipwreck in Indonesia

The ship with more than 320 people, sent an emergency signal when detecting the fire while covering the route between the cities of Kupang and Kalabahi, in the province of East Nusa Tenggara.

The search and rescue agency reported that after receiving the alarm, operations were launched to care for those affected by the incident in which several emergency teams, police and volunteers participated.

Through a message, the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) numbered 14 fatalities and 312 survivors of the shipwreck.

After starting the fire inside the ship, some passengers wearing life jackets jumped into the water to avoid the flames and floated to await rescue by Basarnas.

Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor infrastructure, overloading of passengers and cargo, lax enforcement of safety regulations, and inclement weather.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report