Fire in a school leaves at least 11 dead in Uganda | News

At least 11 people were killed and six seriously injured when a school caught fire in central Uganda on Tuesday.

According to information from the Ugandan Police, the causes of the fire registered during the early hours of the morning at a school in the Mukono district are still unknown.

The deputy spokesman for the Kampala Metropolitan Police, Luke Owoyesigyire, said that the injured are in serious condition, without specifying how many of the deceased were students at the center.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while 6 are in critical conditions and admitted at Herona Hospital in Kisoga.

More details will be available as soon as Possible.

— Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg)

October 25, 2022

The fire, which started around 01:00 (local time), affected the dormitories of the Salama School for the Blind, an educational center for students with different degrees of visual impairment located in the town of Luga.

Local authorities indicated that due to the seriousness of their injuries, the six hospitalized minors will be transferred to the Mulago Hospital in the country’s capital, Kampala.

The recent fire at the school is not an isolated incident, because this type of incident is common in Uganda, attributed mainly to negligence, electrical short circuits, although they are also intentional in some cases.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

