Russia rejects US position on Ukraine dirty bomb | News

Russia calls ignoring Ukraine’s plans to create a dirty bomb an unacceptable approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said, after the United States ruled out that Moscow’s claims on the matter posed any danger.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia will denounce to the UN that Ukraine prepares a dirty bomb

“This is an approach that is far from serious, this is an approach that, I would say, is unacceptable in the context of the seriousness of the danger that we are talking about,” he said in statements.

“Once again, we emphasize the great danger that lies in the implementation of the same plans registered by the Ukrainians,” added Peskov.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in his telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov that Washington rejects Moscow’s warnings about kyiv regarding the so-called dirty bomb.

A dirty bomb is a combination of explosives, such as dynamite and radioactive powder or pellets. It is also known as a radiological dispersal device (RDD).

On the other hand, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will chair this Tuesday the second coordinating council of his country’s army for the course of the special military operation in Ukraine.

According to international media, the leader of the Kremlin signed a decree to establish this national consultation mechanism on October 21 and the first meeting took place the day before under the command of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“The Army and the Navy, all our soldiers, in the front and in the rear, in the ranges, must be equipped with everything necessary as soon as possible,” Mishustin said during Monday’s meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin today chairs the meeting of the coordinating council created by him last week to deal with the needs of the Russian Army amid the military campaign in Ukraine, which has entered its ninth month.

– Libardo Buitrago (@LibardoBuitrago)

October 25, 2022

“This needs to be done at a modern level so that we can see in real time the supply picture of our military units,” Mishustin stressed.

He also insisted on the urgency of establishing a control system for the distribution of allocations to Russian troops and their reserves of all kinds.

Mishustin and the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, must present a report to the president on the expected effectiveness of these contacts for the optimization of the Army.

The decree promoted by Putin for the meetings raises the need to strengthen coordination between the federal and regional institutions of his country to meet all the needs of the military forces.

Meanwhile, the second head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, assured that Russia is multiplying the production of weapons, especially rockets, tanks and drones.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

