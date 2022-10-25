Nine dead and millions evacuated leave cyclone in Bangladesh | News

Report This Content

At least nine people have died after a cyclone hit Bangladesh, forcing the evacuation of around a million people from their homes, authorities in that Asian state said on Tuesday.

Cyclones, the equivalent of hurricanes in the Atlantic or typhoons in the Pacific, are a regular threat in the region, but scientific evidence suggests that climate change is likely to make them more intense and frequent.

In particular, Sitrang made landfall in southern Bangladesh late on Monday, although authorities managed to get a million people to safety before the monstrous weather system arrived.

Rohingya refugees in the camps in Cox’s Bazar and on Bhasan Char are tying down their shelters, securing their belongings and preparing as much as they can for the cyclone.

Preparedness is key to prevent loss, when disaster strikes. pic.twitter.com/FTNR86uJSD

— UNHCR in Bangladesh (@UNHCR_BGD)

October 24, 2022

From the Bangladeshi government, they reported that “Nine people have died, most from falling trees, including three from a family in (the eastern district of) Cumilla.”

According to Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management Kamrul Ahsan, people evacuated from low-lying regions, such as remote islands and riverbanks, were moved into thousands of multi-storey cyclone shelters.

Ahsan confirmed that they “spent the night in cyclone shelters.”

In some cases, police had to force the evacuation of citizens who refused to leave their homes, officials said.

Heavy rains lashed much of the country, flooding cities including Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal, which recorded 324mm of rainfall on Monday.

In the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, thousands of people were evacuated to more than 100 relief centers on Monday, also because of the cyclone.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



