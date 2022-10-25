Palestine denounces new Israeli offensive in Nablus | News

Report This Content

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday classified the Israeli occupation forces’ offensive in the city of Nablus as a heinous crime.

In this sense, the entity specified that the criminal act, where six people were killed, represents the implementation of the official Israeli policy aimed at imposing the occupation on the people.

According to the spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeina, the Tel Aviv executive is responsible for this atrocious event, reiterating that it is a war crime.

For their part, the Palestinian militias and parties called for popular mobilization in repudiation of the fact and the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

“The Palestinian people will face the aggression of the occupation and will defend their legitimate national and historical rights,” said the Fatah government movement.

Likewise, the Islamic Jihad organization and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine stressed that the offensive against that city was an organized crime and a terrorist act.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



