Russia and Türkiye advance in natural gas distribution center | News

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez announced on Tuesday that they have reached the final stage of joint work with Russia to establish an international distribution center for Russian natural gas in Türkiye.

Explosion in a building in the Turkish city of Istanbul causes three deaths

However, Dönmez stated that the timetable for the meeting with Russia has not yet been determined, saying: “First of all, we must finish the job.”

In this sense, Dönmez affirmed that “we have always had the objective of becoming a gas center, a center of commerce. We are trying to give it its final form.”

October 25, 2022

He announced that the Turkish-Russian cooperation would not only be in the area of ​​natural gas and, in that direction, “we are dealing with the crude trade by the refineries. They also trade from places suitable to their technical specifications and commercial conditions”.

Two weeks ago, President Vladimir Putin said Russia could redirect supplies destined for damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Türkiye.

At the time, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller praised the Turkstream pipeline through the Black Sea, noting that it was much deeper than Nord Stream.

The Russian position has just been ratified by the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, who assured that Moscow sees no reason to worry that Türkiye could abuse its dominant position in the gas market: “We do not see any reason for such concern.”

Since the beginning of the military conflict in Eastern Europe last February, the price of natural gas has not stopped growing, which the leaders of the European Union place at the origin of the incessant growth of inflation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

