BERLIN, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that Europe really lacks a peacemaker like former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the current head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, is rather a weak statesman compared to her.

“It is a great misfortune for Europe that Chancellor Angela Merkel resigned just at the moment when the situation in Ukraine escalated again. No other politician, hardened by 16 years of rule, could speak (on this issue – ed.) Germany,” Orban told the German-language newspaper Budapester Zeitung.

According to the Hungarian leader, “strong statesmen” are needed to start the peace process. “Chancellor Scholz hasn’t even been in his post for a year. Another problem is that the US also has a much weaker head of government than before,” he stressed.

Orban noted that he hopes for the return of former President Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States and that there will again be a strong government in Washington. At the same time, in his opinion, US interests in Europe are presented as European ones, which will make the EU the losing side in the Ukrainian conflict.

“Now Europe is supporting Ukraine in such a way that our continent is being drawn into a spiral of escalation. Every day there is a growing danger that the war will spread to the EU countries. We started with sanctions, continued with the supply of weapons, and now we are already training Ukrainian soldiers. This is an extremely dangerous spiral. “, he added. Earlier it was reported that the command of the German armed forces plans to train 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU Military Assistance Mission.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.