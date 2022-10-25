The upcoming winter will be the most difficult in the history of Ukraine, Zelensky said

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the upcoming winter will be the most difficult for Ukraine in the entire history of the country.

Earlier, the head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Yuriy Vitrenko, said in an interview with the German edition of Handelsblatt that his country would experience the worst winter in history due to constant power cuts and problems with heating, Kyiv, according to him, is counting on the help of the German government.

October 19, 06:41 The expert assessed the possibility of Ukraine to survive the winter with the remaining hydroelectric and nuclear power plants

“We have no right to relax, we still need to go the way to the Ukrainian victory. And this is a difficult path – to go through this winter, which will be the most difficult in our history, to do the necessary work in the fall, winter and spring in order to have the results the state needs,” – Zelenskiy said in a daily video message posted on his Telegram channel.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. As President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin stated, with the explosion on the bridge Kyiv put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and “it is simply impossible to leave crimes of this kind unanswered.”

Attacks are being made on energy, defense, military command and communications facilities across the country, from Kharkiv and Kyiv to Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk, causing large-scale power outages.