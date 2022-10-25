UN, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Russia has asked for a discussion in the UN Security Council on Tuesday of Kyiv’s impending provocation with the use of a “dirty bomb,” a source told RIA Novosti.

“The Russian Federation has requested a discussion in the “miscellaneous” section (which is being held behind closed doors. – Ed.) on the situation with the impending provocation using a “dirty bomb” for tomorrow,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

According to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, the Kyiv regime is preparing a provocation on its territory related to the detonation of a “dirty bomb” – a low-yield nuclear weapon. This will allow accusing the Kremlin of using weapons of mass destruction in the Ukrainian theater of operations and launching a powerful anti-Russian campaign in the world

From various sources it became known that, under the leadership of Western curators, Kyiv began to implement the plan. The leadership of the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant, located in the city of Zhovti Vody, Dnepropetrovsk region, as well as the Kyiv Institute for Nuclear Research, was tasked with making the very “dirty bomb”. Work on it is already at the final stage.

Yesterday, 19:49 The US does not believe that Ukraine is creating a “dirty bomb”

Today, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said that the Ministry of Defense, in connection with a possible provocation, had prepared forces and means to perform tasks in conditions of radioactive contamination.

A “dirty bomb” is a container with radioactive isotopes and an explosive charge. During detonation, the container is destroyed and the radioactive substance is sprayed by a shock wave, contaminating large areas. As follows from the presentation of the Ministry of Defense, if Ukraine blows up a “dirty bomb”, isotopes will spread in the atmosphere at a distance of up to 1,500 kilometers and may cover Poland.