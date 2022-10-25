Protests against the government’s policy on Ukraine took place in the east of Germany

BERLIN, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Thousands of protesters have demonstrated in eastern Germany against the federal government’s energy policy and the crisis in Ukraine, DPA reports, citing law enforcement officials.

“Thousands of people again took to the streets in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt on Monday evening. In a number of cities they protested against such consequences of the Ukrainian crisis as high energy prices and federal government policies,” the agency said.

More than 7,000 people took part in the protests, police said. Demonstrations, which are already traditionally organized on Mondays, took place mostly in a calm atmosphere. The largest protests were in the cities of Erfurt, Magdeburg and Leipzig.

Most of the marches were organized by the rival Left and AfD parties. According to the police, this time, a few months later, the right-wing populist movement Pegida also took to the streets with its demonstration.

Protests in Germany against the backdrop of a difficult situation in the energy sector have recently become more frequent. Some 20,000 people rallied in Berlin and several other cities on Saturday to demand , among other things, targeted benefits for low-income people, a rent freeze, a wealth tax and more renewable energy to become coal independent. and gas.