Report: Indonesian boat fire death toll rises to 14

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from a fire on a speedboat in Indonesia has risen to 14, according to the search and rescue department of the Indonesian city of Kupang.
“At the moment, the number of victims of the fire on the ship has increased to 14 people, and the bodies of seven dead have been delivered to the city of Kupang,” Putu Sudayana, head of the search and rescue department, told ANTARA.
He added that the search for the victims will continue, because “at present, the burning ship is still sailing in the middle of the sea, and the fire is still burning the ship’s hull.”
A speedboat carrying dozens of passengers from the city of Kupang to Alor Island suddenly burst into flames in Indonesian waters.
According to ANTARA, one of the victims of the fire was a baby.
