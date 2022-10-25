World

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry responded to Russia’s claims on arms supplies to Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Norway will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine, said First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Aivin Vad Petersson.
On Monday, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, during a meeting with Norwegian Ambassador to Moscow Robert Kvile, said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine by the Scandinavian country only delays the hostilities.
Yesterday, 14:12

Norway’s arms deliveries to Kyiv prolong hostilities, Foreign Ministry says

“Ukraine is waging a just defensive war in full accordance with the (guaranteed – ed.) Charter of the UN the right (of states – ed.) to self-defense … Norway has supported and will continue to support Ukraine both militarily and in other respects,” he quotes Petersson newspaper Aftonbladet.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
October 19, 23:09Special military operation in Ukraine

The LPR believes that Israel will never dare to supply weapons to Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 7 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

The head of the IAEA thanked the United States for the efforts to create a protective zone near the ZNPP

24 mins ago

In the United States explained why it is not necessary to help Ukraine

45 mins ago

Biden got lost in his own garden

1 hour ago

Media: Saudi crown prince questioned Biden’s mental clarity

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.