MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Norway will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine, said First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Aivin Vad Petersson.

On Monday, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov, during a meeting with Norwegian Ambassador to Moscow Robert Kvile, said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine by the Scandinavian country only delays the hostilities.

“Ukraine is waging a just defensive war in full accordance with the (guaranteed – ed.) Charter of the UN the right (of states – ed.) to self-defense … Norway has supported and will continue to support Ukraine both militarily and in other respects,” he quotes Petersson newspaper Aftonbladet.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.