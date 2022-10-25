The head of the IAEA thanked the United States for the efforts to create a protective zone near the ZNPP

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said he met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington, told him that the organization’s experts would visit Ukraine this week, and also thanked the United States for supporting the organization’s efforts to create a nuclear safety and protection zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

“A substantive meeting with Secretary Blinken today in Washington. I stressed that IAEA safeguards inspectors will visit Ukraine this week and thanked the United States for supporting our efforts to establish a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant,” Grossi tweeted. , attaching a photo with the US Secretary of State.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the town of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity – the plant has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. Since March, it has been under the protection of the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this step was justified in order to avoid leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials. The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant adjacent to the city.

At the beginning of September, an IAEA mission led by Director General Grossi arrived at the ZNPP. The head of the delegation of “Rosatom” and the staff of the station led the delegation of the IAEA through its territory and showed the sections of the station that had been damaged during the shelling of Ukrainian troops. Two IAEA employees remained at ZNPP on a permanent basis. As a result of the visit of the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed the fact of shelling of the ZNPP.