MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. American taxpayers are languishing under the heavy burden of helping Ukraine, columnist Tom Rogan writes in an article for the Washington Examiner.

“If tens of billions of US taxpayer dollars go to Ukraine, we deserve to know what[U.S. President Joe – ed.]Biden’s goals are in this country,” the publication says.

US support for Ukraine is very important, the author notes, but European allies should be more actively involved in the process. “It is absurd that the richest European powers are doing so little compared to the United States to maintain the democratic security of their continent,” writes Rogan.

He recalls that the total GDP of the EU is approximately 90% of that of the United States. However, the United States spends 45.5% of its total volume on diverse assistance to Ukraine (military, financial, humanitarian), while EU institutions and its leading economic powers – France, Germany and Italy – less than 12.3%.

“And if the United States does not want to require allies to share the burden of helping Ukraine in such volumes that these allies of ours can realistically bear, American support for our alliance will be depleted,” Rogan concludes.

00:45 Protests against the government’s policy on Ukraine took place in the east of Germany

Former Joint Chiefs of State strategic planning and policy expert Wesley Hallman, in turn, said that US arms sales to Ukraine limit the ability of the US military industry to supply weapons for the needs of the United States itself. He estimates that US President Joe Biden’s $17.6 billion in military aid packages to Kyiv are definitely limiting the country’s own stockpiles and combat readiness.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.