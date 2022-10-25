Media: Saudi crown prince questioned Biden’s mental clarity

WASHINGTON, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has been privately ridiculing 79-year-old US President Joe Biden for his missteps and questioning his intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Saudi government sources.

The Saudi crown prince told his advisers that Biden “didn’t impress him” when he was Vice President in Barack Obama’s administration. In addition, Prince Mohammed noted that he preferred to contact Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.

“Biden refused to communicate with Prince Mohammed for more than a year, and when they finally met in Jeddah in July, the Saudi officials present felt that Mr. Biden did not want to be there and was not interested in political discussions,” the newspaper’s sources say.

In turn, authoritative expert Eron David Miller, who specializes in the Middle East, told the newspaper that today there is “practically no trust” between Washington and Riyadh. The personal animosity between Biden and the Saudi crown prince has been the catalyst for rising tensions between the two once-close partners, the analyst said, a trend likely to escalate.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre called the allegations presented in the article “ludicrous”. She also recalled that the United States continues to review relations with Saudi Arabia, and so far Washington has nothing to announce about the possible results of this process.