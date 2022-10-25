The Irish put the dissatisfied ambassador of Ukraine in his place

MOSCOW, October 25 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Irish edition of TheJournal reacted to the criticism of the authorities of the country because of the situation with refugees from the Ambassador of Ukraine Larysa Gerasko.

Earlier, the diplomat, in an interview with RTÉ radio, called the lack of housing for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland “unacceptable”. The reason for her dissatisfaction was the situation with 43 men who arrived from Ukraine, to whom the local authorities could not provide public housing. According to her, the Ukrainians spent money on tickets and came to Ireland, so “it is better to announce the lack of housing in advance” so that the refugees choose other countries.

The publication of the publication, dedicated to the statements of Gerasko, caused an active response from readers in the comments.

“This ambassador has some audacity to criticize (Ireland – ed. note), haven’t we done much more than most (other EU countries – ed. note) to help them, at great inconvenience to ourselves,” – wrote the user Eugene Comiskey.

“Larisa Gerasko with her well-paid job should shut up and not whine about the unacceptability of the situation with the placement (of Ukrainians. – ed.) in Ireland. If she wants to help, she can turn to the local charity canteen for help,” Sean Walsh emphasized .

“This ambassador should thank us, and not bite the hand that feeds (Ukrainians – ed.)”, Paolo Fandango was indignant.

“The Ukrainian ambassador should be more concerned about military-age men seeking asylum in Ireland than about housing for refugees,” AnDrew Barela said.

“How many Irish were left homeless last night? Of course. They don’t matter,” Kieran Byrne said.

“What planet is this woman on? They’ve been told there’s a shortage of housing and she says it’s not acceptable. Does she think it’s acceptable for Irish people to be homeless? There shouldn’t be homeless people, but if there’s no place left then what can be done? The mind is incomprehensible,” said Helen Kiely-O’Regan.

“The ambassador of Ukraine must do his job and inform his citizens that there are no more places here and that we have ten thousand of our own citizens who are currently homeless,” added Ger O’Reilly.

Child and Youth Affairs Minister Roderick O’Gorman said last Friday that Ireland cannot guarantee it will be able to take in all Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers this week due to housing problems. According to him, the Irish government has asked people who are in other EU countries to stay there or look for another European country to stay. According to RTÉ, 42,000 Ukrainians and 16,000 asylum seekers currently live in Ireland.