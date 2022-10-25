Media: in the United States, prosecutors increased pressure on witnesses in the case against Trump

WASHINGTON, October 25 – RIA Novosti. U.S. federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump have ratcheted up pressure on key witnesses in recent weeks to extract evidence from them, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to these data, Walt Nauta, whom the newspaper describes as a “little-known figure,” is of particular interest to prosecutors. Nauta, according to the newspaper, previously worked in the White House as Trump’s assistant and cook when he served as President of the United States, and later on the politician’s personal estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. No other information about him is given in the publication.

October 21, 20:54 Trump Subpoenaed to Testify in Congress

In addition, prosecutors are putting pressure on Trump’s “longtime aide and ally” Kash Patel. The investigation, in particular, is seeking information from him about how the documents confiscated from the ex-president were delivered to his estate, and how exactly the ex-US president and his lawyers responded to requests from the federal government for their return.

Trump’s Florida estate of Mar-a-Lago was raided in early August as part of a case of illegal use, theft and destruction of official materials. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland later said he personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant. Law enforcement officials seized thousands of documents, including various levels of secrecy, up to the highest. Trump himself claims that he declassified all the documents that he took from the White House to an estate in Florida when he was president, noting that the head of state can do this “just by thinking about it.”