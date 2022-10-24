Slovenians go to the polls to elect a new president | News

Slovenian voters go to the polls this Sunday to decide on their new president from among seven candidates for a five-year term, after the administration of current president Borut Pahor comes to an end in December.

According to the RTS radio and television channel, the representative of the Slovenian Democratic Party Anze Logar, the independent candidate Natasha Pirc Musar and the candidate of the ruling Social Democratic Party Milan Beglez have the best chances for a second round.

If none of the candidates obtains more than half of the votes, a second round will be announced, which will take place on November 13. Almost 1.7 million people have the right to vote in Slovenia.

Today, ���� Slovenians are called to vote in a highly competitive presidential election that will most likely go into a run-off on Nov 13.

What initially looked like a fairly easy win for @NMusar (indp.) has recently developed into an interesting threeway race.

CHOICE THREAD �� pic.twitter.com/VwTdJpgEVq

— Jakub Bielamowicz (@KubaBielamowicz)

October 23, 2022

Slovenians can vote at 3,100 polling stations, which will be open until 7:00 p.m. local time. The first preliminary election results are expected at 8:00 p.m.

The new head of state will take office on December 23, when current Slovenian President Borut Pahor’s five-year term expires.

Logar, from a right-wing political party, was foreign minister, while lawyer Natasha Pirc Musar and Social Democrat MEP Milan Brglez are center-left.

The former chancellor is running as an independent candidate, supported by the conservative Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS).

Pirc Musar is backed by the Pirate and Youth Party, the European Greens parties and two centre-left former presidents.

Brglez is the candidate of the governing coalition formed by the Social Democratic party, to which he belongs, and Liberal Prime Minister Robert Golob’s Movement for Freedom.

Slovenia is a parliamentary democratic republic with a head of government – ​​the prime minister – and a head of state – the president – ​​who is directly elected.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

