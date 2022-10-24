Xi Jinping receives congratulations from the international community | News

Report This Content

After being re-elected for a third term as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), President Xi Jinping received congratulations from several of his colleagues, such as the heads of state of Russia, Venezuela, and North Korea.

Xi Jinping is re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China

President Vladimir Putin conveyed to Jinping his willingness to continue the dialogue on the development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China.

“I will be glad to continue our constructive dialogue and to work together closely, to develop the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between our states,” said the statement posted on the Kremlin’s website.

Vladimir Putin also wished Xi Jinping success, well-being and good health.

For his part, the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, sent him a congratulatory letter, according to the state news agency KCNA.

“I, together with you, will shape a good future in DPRK-China relations, meeting the demand of the times,” Kim said, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, according to the Central News Agency. from Korea.

Also, in the same sense, the Government of Venezuela congratulated the President of China, Xi Jinping, on Sunday for being re-elected as Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party.

Through a statement, published on the website of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Venezuela salutes the “trust placed by the Chinese nation in Xi Jinping, to assume for the third time the titanic responsibility of taking his country to new levels of development.”

In this sense, Venezuela reaffirms the commitment to strengthen the ties of cooperation between both nations, for the well-being of the peoples.

Also in this series of congratulations have been joined by leaders of political parties, government officials, prominent intellectuals, representatives of civic and social organizations, as well as legislators from around the world.

