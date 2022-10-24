Giorgia Meloni takes office as Prime Minister in Italy | News

Report This Content

The new Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, went this Sunday to the Chigi Palace in Rome, seat of the Government, to stage the transfer of powers with her predecessor in office, Mario Draghi.

Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy’s new Prime Minister

The traditional ceremony for the delivery of the silver bell, with which the head of government begins the meeting of the Council of Ministers and to regulate the debates, took place this Sunday at the Chigi Government Palace.

The resigned Mario Draghi passed the “relay” to the new prime minister, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, who won the parliamentary elections on September 25.

#Italy | Giorgia Meloni received this Sunday the symbolic bell for the transfer of powers that ratifies her as Prime Minister of the country, this from the hands of former Prime Minister Mario Draghi. #TL2 pic.twitter.com/6WSAI1AtPx

— Teledos (@teledos_tcs)

October 23, 2022

This Sunday also takes place the first meeting of the new Council of Ministers, which includes 24 ministers, including six women.

Meloni’s first international meeting as prime minister will be negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron, who will arrive in Rome this Sunday, where he will speak at the opening of the international religious forum “Proclamation to the World.”

So far, the official program of the French leader’s visit includes an audience with Pope Francis (October 24) and a lunch with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The prime minister and her government were sworn in on Saturday, with several leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden, expressing their congratulations on their wishes for a successful joint effort. .

To complete the procedure for the inauguration of the new prime minister and her government, there is a vote on the issue of confidence in both chambers, which will take place early next week.





