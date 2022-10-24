Russia warns about preparation of “dirty bomb” by Ukraine | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned of Ukraine’s provocation attempts regarding a radioactive device classified as a dirty bomb, when communicating this Sunday with his counterparts Sébastien Lecornu, Hulusi Akar and Ben Wallace from France, Turkey and the United Kingdom, respectively. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Commission will investigate causes of plane crash in Irkutsk, Russia

“The situation in Ukraine was discussed, which has a constant tendency towards further uncontrolled escalation,” said the Russian minister when addressing the French representative in the official statement issued by the Russian institution.

For its part, the official RIA Nóvosti agency reported through “credible sources in several countries, including Ukraine,” that the country would prepare this action to blame Russia for using weapons of mass destruction.

�������� The Ukrainian military is once again using its fighters to try to intercept Russian missiles. pic.twitter.com/qpOAf4tE92

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

October 22, 2022

The British Defense Ministry said that London is willing to help de-escalate the conflict, while Ben Wallace denied speculation about Ukraine’s intentions to escalate hostilities on its territory.

Similarly, Sergei Shoigu spoke with the Secretary of Defense of the United States (USA), Lloyd Austin, about the situation in Ukraine, in a second telephone meeting during this week on October 21.

The Pentagon stressed that “Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication” amid the conflict between Moscow and kyiv.

In this sense, dirty bombs are classified as a type of weapon that combines conventional explosives and radioactive substances, which still cannot generate a nuclear explosion if the dispersion of radioactive substances occurs in the projected area.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report