Syria and Iran agree to continue curbing US interference | News

Syria and Iran, through their foreign ministers, Faisal Al-Mekdad and Hussein Amir Abdollahian, respectively, agreed this Sunday to continue with their regular consultations to curb the interference of the United States (USA) in the affairs internal to both countries.

Syria accuses the US of hindering the return of refugees

Al-Mekdad said that the White House “seeks to create a crisis in independent countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He stated that the US and the West want a bankrupt and dependent Iran, not a prosperous, advanced and independent Iran, insisting that everyone saw what the US and its allies have done in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

For his part, Hussein Amir Abdollahian declared that “political and propaganda pressures will not disturb the determination of the nation and the Government of Iran to follow the path of honor, independence and progress, and support the stability and security of the countries. region of”.

We will not give any concessions to the US side in any of our negotiations and we will move forward with the confines of logic and an agreement which would respect Iran’s red lines.

But at the same time, we will not walk away from the negotiating table. pic.twitter.com/fEUtUYI7fD

— Iran Foreign Ministry ���� (@IRIMFA_EN)

October 23, 2022

In addition, the Iranian diplomatic chief pointed out that the Islamic Republic will continue to oppose the aggressions of the Israeli occupation regime and communicated that “the Iranian nation will frustrate the conspiracies of the enemies with vigilance.”

Meanwhile, local platforms reported that Minister Abdullahian stated that the accusations against his country for allegedly sending drones to be used in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine are unfounded and defamatory.

Both foreign ministers insisted that it is important to continue positioning these positions in international forums to strengthen and develop strategies that promote bilateral relations with an emancipatory and anti-imperialist sense.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



