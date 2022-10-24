At least nine people die in terrorist attack in Somalia | News

Somali authorities reported this Sunday that nine civilians, including several students, died this Sunday at the Tawakal hotel, in the port city of Kismayo, southern Somalia, as a result of an attack attributed to the terrorist group Al Shabab.

Two Al Shabaab attacks leave at least 21 dead in Somalia

Local platforms stated that the assault on the hotel began with the explosion of a car bomb followed by a shootout in which several attackers were also killed, while adding that this is a popular place for meetings of government officials.

They also added that Al Shabab, affiliated with the terrorist group Al Qaeda, perpetrates attacks against Somali government troops, the African Union Mission in the nation (Atmis) and the humanitarian operations of the United Nations Organization (UN).

���� At least five people died during the assault perpetrated by terrorists from the Al Shabab group on a hotel in the city of Kismayo, in southern Somalia, pic.twitter.com/5aeL1XGMyY

– Jose Antonio Prepo (@AntonioPrepo)

October 23, 2022

In this sense, the Garowe Online portal indicated that a witness had referred that “we are outside. You can hear the shots. The security forces of Jubaland (state whose commercial capital is Kismayo) are fighting the attackers inside the hotel. So the siege continues.”

After defeating the extremists and taking control of the place, the security forces announced that the attack caused 47 injuries. Jubaland Security Minister Yusuf Hussein Osman said four attackers were killed: the suicide car bomb driver and three other fighters.

On August 23, the president of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, had declared “total war” to counter Al Shabab, after the attack on a well-known hotel in Mogadishu for 30 hours, due to which 21 people lost their lives.

This jihadist group controls rural areas of central and southern Somalia and also attacks neighboring countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia. Among other attacks, he is blamed for the massacre at the Westgate shopping center in Nairobi (the Kenyan capital) in September 2013.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



