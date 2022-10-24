Demonstrations continue for educational improvements in Hungary | News

Report This Content

Organizations, activists and citizens demonstrated peacefully this Sunday in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, demanding better wages and working conditions in the educational system.

Protest in Hungary for salary improvements for teachers

The mobilization, which had the participation of mostly young people and managed to gather around 50,000 organized people, defended the right to a reform of the strike law.

The president of the Adom movement, a group that called the rally, Fruzsina Schermann, said that “we are not afraid because we are right. An oppressive power is ignoring us.”

In addition to salary increases, students and teachers demanded a reduction in the number of classes they have to teach on a mandatory basis and asked for more autonomy for schools.

On the other hand, they demanded the abolition of limitations on the right to strike. According to press reports, these oblige the personnel of the educational centers to comply with a series of minimum services.

Another demand of those mobilized is that the intimidation of teachers cease, in a country where it is estimated that there is a deficit of around 15,000 teachers.

According to communication platforms, with a starting salary of just over 420 euros per month, Hungarian teachers are among those with the lowest income in the countries of the European Union (EU) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). ).

On the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, on October 5, thousands of students also mobilized and created a human chain through the center of Budapest. More than 70 national educational institutions participated in this mobilization.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



