North and South Korea exchange warning shots | News

North and South Korea exchanged warning shots on Monday near their western sea border, escalating tension on the peninsula.

North Korea urges South to end provocations

The South Korean armed forces reported that on Monday morning they fired warning shots at a North Korean ship, which allegedly crossed the northern border line, according to a report by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean ship withdrew north after the South’s navy fired the shots.

The North Korean armed forces charged, for their part, that a South Korean Navy ship broke into North Korean waters. They said they responded with 10 artillery rounds as a warning.

A spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) stated that, “in order to expel the enemy warship”, 10 shells from the multiple launch rocket system were fired.

“The EPC General Staff seriously warns the enemy once again, which has recently even made the provocation of invading the sea as a result of its bombardments and loudspeaker provocations on the land front,” the spokesman remarked.

On October 15, the EPC General Staff called on the South Korean armed forces to put an end to the provocations that increase the escalation of military tensions on the peninsula.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

