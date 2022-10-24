MOSCOW, October 23 – RIA Novosti. Israel has provided Ukraine with the intelligence it needs to fight drones, according to the New York Times.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at a meeting with EU ambassadors that Israel would not supply weapons to Ukraine for a number of operational reasons, despite the fact that the Jewish state continues to support Kyiv through humanitarian aid, the next package of which will be agreed in the near future. In addition, Gantz promised that Israel would help Ukraine to develop civil early warning systems for shelling, for which the Jewish state asked the Ukrainians for information about the needs for air defense systems.

According to a Ukrainian official who made an unofficial statement, the data is “useful for shooting down drones.”

According to the adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense Yuriy Sak, Israel, refusing to more actively help Ukraine to counter drones, deprives itself of the opportunity to hone the tactics of combating threats on its own territory.

Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. As President Vladimir Putin has said, the explosion on the bridge put Kyiv on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and “it is simply impossible to leave such crimes unanswered.” Attacks are being made on energy, defense, military command and communications facilities across the country, from Kharkiv and Kyiv to Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk, causing large-scale power outages.