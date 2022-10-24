Media: North Korea opened fire from the MLRS after firing from South Korea

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. North Korea opened fire with a multiple launch rocket system in response to alleged shots from South Korea, Reuters reported, citing the KCNA.

Earlier, the Yonhap News Agency reported that the South Korean military opened warning fire after the North Korean ship allegedly crossed the sea border.

“North Korea said it opened fire with MLRS in response to warning shots from South Korea,” the agency said in a statement.

Earlier, South Korean President Yoon Sok-yeol accused the DPRK of violating the inter-Korean military agreement of 2018 against the backdrop of ongoing North Korean missile tests and military exercises.

At the talks between the leaders of the DPRK and South Korea in 2018, a promising agreement was signed between the defense ministers aimed at preventing the risks of military conflict.

At the same time, South Korea and the United States are conducting large-scale military exercises against the DPRK, in response to which Pyongyang does not stop launching ballistic missiles, air flights near the borders with South Korea, and artillery firing.