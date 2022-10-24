World

Ambassador of Ukraine attacked Ireland because of refugees

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. The lack of housing for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland is “unacceptable,” Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larisa Gerasko told RTÉ radio.
The reason for the diplomat’s dissatisfaction was the situation with 43 refugees who arrived in Ireland at the end of last week, who could not be provided with public housing. According to local authorities, all those left homeless are men.
Gerasko said Ireland’s housing situation is “very worrying” and expressed her hope that the country’s government and other EU members will find a way out of the crisis. The diplomat said that the Ukrainians who arrived in the country spent money on tickets and came to Ireland, so “it is better to announce the lack of housing in advance” so that the refugees choose other countries.
Child and Youth Affairs Minister Roderick O’Gorman said last Friday that Ireland cannot guarantee it will be able to take in all Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers next week due to housing problems. According to him, the Irish government has asked people who are in other EU countries to stay there or look for another European country to stay.
According to RTÉ, 42,000 Ukrainians and 16,000 asylum seekers currently live in Ireland.
October 21, 12:43

Britain explains how Ukrainians are leading the European Union to a split

