World
Ex-candidate for the presidency of France criticized the head of the European Commission
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Former French presidential candidate in the 2007 elections, Segolene Royal, said that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had become a “representative of NATO.”
In an interview with the Israeli TV channel i24news, she said that the will of the people in Europe is often “suppressed” by their governments. The ex-presidential candidate also spoke about the problem of the functioning of democracy at the European level.
October 22, 16:23
France declared von der Leyen’s madness after her words about Ukraine
“I am very shocked by the fact that the parliaments were not involved in the decision and that Ursula von der Leyen today became the press secretary of NATO, there is no difference between what she says, the Pentagon and the CIA,” Royal said.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report