MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Former French presidential candidate in the 2007 elections, Segolene Royal, said that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had become a “representative of NATO.”

In an interview with the Israeli TV channel i24news, she said that the will of the people in Europe is often “suppressed” by their governments. The ex-presidential candidate also spoke about the problem of the functioning of democracy at the European level.

October 22, 16:23 France declared von der Leyen’s madness after her words about Ukraine