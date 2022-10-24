Germany decided to “freeze exemplarily”

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. In the face of high energy prices and regular calls for savings, the German government decided to “freeze exemplarily for the people,” according to an article in Der Spiegel.

“The ministries have set themselves a new mission: to freeze for the people. Or else: to freeze exemplarily,” the newspaper writes. Earlier, Minister of Economy Robert Habek ordered by his decree that from the beginning of September all authorities in the country save energy.

“At around six in the morning, most of us were sitting in coats and scarves, we were so cold,” Marie-Louise Wolff, president of the Federal Energy and Water Management Association, said of one of the meetings at the economy ministry.

In the office of the President of Germany, on some days the temperature in the rooms reaches 17 degrees, but there “still be careful”: employees are allowed to order fleece blankets “gray-mouse color”. “On cooler days, they now sit at tables tightly wrapped up. In winter, this sight is likely to become commonplace,” the article says.

At the same time, in the German Ministry of Defense, “such amenities can only be dreamed of.” According to an internal directive, the ministry and the Bundeswehr need to quickly achieve the goal of reducing energy consumption by at least 15 percent. To do this, as stated in a note by Secretary of State Margareta Sudhof, all employees will have to come to terms with the “loss of comfort” right now.

In addition, Sudhof plans to close entire sections of government offices in Berlin and Bonn by increasing the number of home offices and mobile workspaces. “An unfortunate consequence for employees: the more they have to heat their homes,” says Der Spiegel.

Even diplomats and foreign guests are now feeling the pressure of austerity, the newspaper writes. So, in the German Foreign Ministry under Annalene Burbock, the supply of hot water was significantly reduced. According to a spokesman for the department, this means that “even high-ranking guests” must now wash their hands with cold water.

Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and record inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy.