United Nations Day (UN) is celebrated annually on 24 October. On this day in 1945, the Charter of the organization was approved.

The foundations of the activities and structure of the UN were developed during the Second World War by the leading members of the anti-Hitler coalition. The name “United Nations” was first used in the Declaration of the United Nations signed on January 1, 1942.

In 1945, after the end of the Second World War, representatives of 50 countries gathered in San Francisco (USA) at the United Nations Conference on the creation of an international organization to develop the UN Charter. The delegates based their work on the proposals developed by the representatives of Great Britain, China, the Soviet Union and the United States at the international conference of the countries participating in the anti-Hitler coalition in the Dumbarton Oaks mansion in Washington in August-October 1944. The charter was signed on June 26, 1945 by representatives of 50 countries. Poland, not represented at the conference, signed it later and became the 51st founding state.

On October 24, 1945, the UN Charter was ratified by Great Britain, China, the Soviet Union, the United States, France and most of the other signatory states.

From the first days of the organization’s existence, the most important part of the UN’s activities has been the issue of observing and strengthening international law.

According to its charter, the United Nations pursues the objectives of:

– to maintain international peace and security and, to this end, to take effective collective measures to prevent and eliminate threats to the peace and suppress acts of aggression or other breaches of the peace, and to carry out by peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of justice and international law, the settlement or resolution of international disputes or situations, which may lead to a breach of the peace;

– develop friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as well as take other appropriate measures to strengthen world peace;

– to carry out international cooperation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural and humanitarian nature and in promoting and developing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction of race, sex, language and religion, and to be a center for harmonizing the actions of nations in achieving these common goals.

In the 21st century, the UN also solves a number of tasks that are not reflected in its charter. The most important of the tasks, according to the organization, are the sustainable development goals – “a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, improve the quality of life and improve prospects for all people around the world .” These 17 Goals were adopted by all UN Member States in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which sets out a 15-year plan to achieve them.

Currently, 193 states of the world are members of the UN. In July 2011, South Sudan became the 193rd full member of the UN.

The main organs of the UN are the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council, the Trusteeship Council, the International Court of Justice and the UN Secretariat.

The General Assembly is the main deliberative, policy-making and representative body of the United Nations, consisting of 193 member states. In September of each year, representatives of all Member States gather in the General Assembly Hall in New York for the annual session.

The Security Council bears the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, and all members of the UN must obey its decisions. The Security Council consists of 15 members – five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members, who are elected by the General Assembly for a two-year term. Each member of the Security Council has one vote. The five permanent members of the Security Council are the Russian Federation, the United States, Great Britain, France, China, they have the right of veto.

The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is the main body responsible for coordinating, reviewing policies and making recommendations on economic, social and environmental issues.

The Trusteeship Council was established in 1945 as one of the principal organs of the United Nations, tasked with overseeing the administration of the Trust Territories under the Trusteeship System. By 1994, all of the Trust Territories had achieved self-government or independence, either as independent states or through association with neighboring independent countries. The Trusteeship Council suspended its work on November 1, 1994.

The International Court of Justice is the main judicial body of the UN and is located in the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

The UN Secretariat is an international staff that performs a variety of day-to-day work of the organization. It also serves the other principal organs of the United Nations and implements the programs and policies adopted by them. The Secretariat is headed by the Secretary General, who is appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council for a term of five years, with the possibility of re-election for a new term.

Trygve Lie was Norway’s first secretary-general from 1946 to 1952. António Guterres (Portugal) has been the UN Secretary General since 2017.

The UN system includes more than 30 organizations known as programmes, funds and specialized agencies. United Nations Programs and Funds – United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), Children’s United Nations Fund (UNICEF), United Nations World Food Program (WFP).

The UN Specialized Agencies are independent organizations working with the UN. Their relationship is specified in special agreements reached through negotiations. UN specialized agencies include the World Bank Group, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Industrial Development (UNIDO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), International Labor Organization (ILO), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), etc.

The official languages ​​of the UN and its organizations are English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish.

Throughout its history, the UN, its specialized agencies and staff have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 12 times. One of the institutions, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, was awarded this prize twice (1954, 1981). In 2020, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Program.

UN Day has been celebrated around the world since 1948. In 1971, in its resolution, the UN General Assembly recommended that member states celebrate this day as a public holiday. Usually, in honor of the UN Day, a concert is held in the General Assembly Hall of the Organization, located at the headquarters in New York.