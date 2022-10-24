World
The British were advised to warm slippers in the microwave in the winter
MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. Daily Mail journalist Iseult Walters advised Britons to microwave their slippers and wear a hat with electric heated panels to keep warm and save money in the coming winter.
In apartments, the publication notes, the temperature can be maintained using self-heating tables. Don’t forget about the burner that keeps drinks warm.
In addition, according to the article, the British are at risk of increasing their utility bills by 75% due to the included heating. Working from home, a “five-day” for four hours will cost 90 pounds – more than 6.2 thousand rubles.
Earlier, Polish journalist Lukasz Orbitowski jokingly shared with readers a way to stop paying rising electricity bills. He recommended that the people of the country go to jail so as not to pay for electricity.
At the end of March, London refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles. Since then, the United Kingdom has been receiving blue fuel from the North Sea fields in Norway, and also importing liquefied natural gas from the United States.
Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Due to the rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, industry in the West has largely lost its competitive advantages, which has also affected other sectors of the economy. Also, the United States and European countries are facing record inflation in decades.
