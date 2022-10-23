Traoré sworn in as transitional president of Burkina Faso | News

Report This Content

Captain Ibrahim Traoré, leader of the coup on September 30, was sworn in as transitional president of Burkina Faso in front of the Constitutional Council in Ouagadougou, the capital of the African country.

Meeting opens to appoint interim president in Burkina Faso

Traoré promised before the people of Burkina Faso “to preserve, respect, enforce and defend the constitution, the transition charter and the laws, to do everything possible to guarantee justice for all the inhabitants of Burkina Faso.”

Appointed unanimously as transitional president to lead Burkina Faso’s transition period during a national assembly a week ago, the coup leader signed a new transition letter.

��#Guinee

The mediator of the ECOWAS, Boni YAYI, et le gouvernement de la Transition ont found an accord pour une durée transitoire de deux ans, à compter de janvier 2023. pic.twitter.com/fExJsQke5x

— Afrique Mère (@MereAfrique)

October 21, 2022

The transitional government will be made up of a prime minister and a maximum of 25 ministers, while the transitional legislative assembly will be made up of 71 members.

“I will be committed to your side, of all the Burkinabe, on the different fronts,” Traoré said in his investiture speech, in which he called for a “patriotic and popular mobilization.

The coup led by Traoré was the second this year in the African country since former President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was overthrown on January 24.

The captain took office after being appointed on the 14th transitional president, head of state and supreme head of the Armed Forces by a national conference.

��#BurkinaFaso

Me Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambèla, avocat au Barreau du Burkina nommé #Premier minister. Il s’était illustré par son “sankarisme” defended sur les plateaux de télévision burkinabé. L’homme est également un partisan du “federalism” ouest-africain. pic.twitter.com/uec6nHFqvu

— Afrique Mère (@MereAfrique)

October 21, 2022

On the other hand, in his first appointments, Traoré appointed the lawyer Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambèla as interim prime minister this Saturday.

On his Twitter social network account, Traoré published the decree appointing Tambèla to head the government that will oversee the political transition until the eventual holding of elections in July 2024.





