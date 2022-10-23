Giorgia Meloni sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Italy | News

The leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, was sworn in this Saturday as the new prime minister, the first woman in that position in the country’s history, in an official ceremony before the head of state, Sergio Mattarella.

Giorgia Meloni appointed as the new Prime Minister of Italy

“I swear to remain faithful to the republic, to observe the Constitution and the laws, and to fulfill my duties solely in the interest of the people,” indicates the text of the oath signed by the ministers and the prime minister.

On Sunday, the transfer of powers will be formalized with the outgoing Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and the first meeting of the new Italian Council of Ministers will be held.

Ecco the squadra di Governo che, with pride and sense of responsibility, will serve Italy. Adesso subito al lavoro. pic.twitter.com/QnaJ20fqyK

— Giorgia Meloni ���� ن (@GiorgiaMeloni)

October 22, 2022

Subsequently, for the official start-up of the Government, Meloni must submit to the investiture in the two seats of Parliament, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, a formalism given that the coalition has a sufficient majority to govern.

In the opposition will sit the progressive Democratic Party, the populist Five Star Movement and the centrists of the Third Pole, among other small formations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



