Chinese Communist Party elects its highest authorities | News

The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) ended on Saturday after a week of closed-door meetings in which its new governing body was elected and an amendment to the ruling party’s Constitution was voted for.

CMIO.org in sequence:

20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concludes

The 20th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection were elected at the closing session on Saturday.

The PCCh completed the election of its new Central Committee, which will hold its first meeting in the next few hours to select the members of a Politburo (made up of about 25 people) from which the Standing Committee (about seven members) will come out.

At the Chinese political summit, a call was made to the entire party, the entire army, the people of all ethnic groups in the country to unite closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its head.

The congress, which is held once every five years, concluded with amendments to the party’s constitution that take up many of President Xi’s proposals.

In one of the scenes on the last day of the congress that drew attention was the unexpected departure of former Chinese President Hu Jintao.

When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better.

— China Xinhua News (@XHNews)

October 22, 2022

The immediate predecessor of the current Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, received support from the staff of the compound of the Great Hall of the People to leave the compound.

According to official Chinese media, Hu would have felt discomfort after he was in a delicate state of health for which he had been asked not to attend the congress.

Former President Hu Jintao’s staff accompanied the former president to a room next to the meeting place to rest.

Xi Jinping, 69, is due to be confirmed this weekend as general secretary of the party, prior to his re-election in 2023 as president of the country, for a third term.

The new members of the Permanent Committee will be presented this Sunday at a press conference after a week of meetings behind closed doors.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

