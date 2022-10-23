Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian youth in West Bank | News

Report This Content

A young Palestinian was killed this Saturday by Israeli soldiers, after a border incident in the town of Qalquilia, in the occupied West Bank.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Palestine denounces before UN Israel’s refusal to peace

Palestinian media reported that the deceased was identified as Rabi Arafah Rabi, 32, who died after being transferred to the Darwish Nazzal hospital in Qalquilia.

According to reports, the altercation occurred after three people crossed the separation wall with the occupied West Bank at the height of the military checkpoint and tried to get into a vehicle on the Israeli side.

With a bullet in the head, the Israeli occupation forces take the life of the Palestinian young man Rabi Arafah (32) at a military checkpoint near Qalqilya. pic.twitter.com/J0xtnkucsQ

— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza)

October 22, 2022

Troops tried to stop the hit-and-run vehicle and opened fire on the car, fatally wounding Arafah Rabi.

For their part, the Palestinian authorities classified the case as one of the dissimilar executions carried out by the Zionists against the people, which is part of the crimes suffered by the Palestinian people on a daily basis.

With the death of the 32-year-old in Qalquilia, there are 125 Palestinians killed by Zionist troops, including even minors.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

