Iranian President Highlights Export Growth | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi highlighted on Saturday the 40 percent increase in the country’s exports in the last Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, and the 13 percent increase in non-oil exports during the year. in progress.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran responds to recent European Union sanctions

The head of state participated in a ceremony on the occasion of the National Export Day, held in Tehran (capital), on which occasion he stressed the importance of eliminating obstacles to exports and directing efforts towards production and development of basic technology.

He assured that the country will win the war against the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the United States government and other Western nations, and denounced that Washington is trying to create political destabilization because the sanctions have failed to stop the growth of Iran.

Raisi considered that the progress in this field “has angered the enemy. (…) The enemy does not want him and that is why he resorts to creating chaos. Officially, they declare it and in practice, they act seriously”.

He appreciated that the rise in exports reflects the determination of Iranian professionals to promote them. In this regard, he expressed: “We have men and women and people of strong will in the economic field, who have the motivation and the idea to work together and cooperate to advance the economic growth of the country.”

In addition, he described as good news the connection of the national productive sector with the economic infrastructures of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the elimination of obstacles to relations with neighboring countries.

According to press reports, during the ceremony for the National Export Day, Raisi congratulated five exemplary exporters and presented them with plaques of honor.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report