World

Xi Jinping is re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






President Xi Jinping was re-elected on Sunday as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which held its 20th National Congress last week.

CMIO.org in sequence:

20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concludes

The re-election of the president of the Asian giant took place within the framework of the first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the PPCCh, held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In addition to Xi, the new Standing Committee is made up of Wang Huning, director of the Political Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Zhao Leji, secretary for the Disciplinary Commission, who were re-elected, teleSUR China correspondent Iramsy Peraza reported. .

The new members of the Poliburo Standing Committee are Ding Xuexiang, director of the CPC General Office, Cai Qi, Li Xi and Li Qiang, CPC General Secretaries in Beijing, Guangdong and Shanghai, respectively.

The newly elected Central Committee is made up of, among others, Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu; the president of the Political Consultative conference, Wang Yang; and the Party Secretary in Shanghai, Han Zheng.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

In Turkey, a Russian died, wounded during a fight

10 hours ago

Israeli Air Force launches missile strikes on Damascus and Dimas airports in Syria

11 hours ago

UAV carried out several strikes on the base of the US Armed Forces in Syria, media reported

11 hours ago

Pushkov ridiculed Macron, who was offended by the United States

11 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.