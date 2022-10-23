Xi Jinping is re-elected as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China | News

President Xi Jinping was re-elected on Sunday as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which held its 20th National Congress last week.

20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concludes

The re-election of the president of the Asian giant took place within the framework of the first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the PPCCh, held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

In addition to Xi, the new Standing Committee is made up of Wang Huning, director of the Political Research Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Zhao Leji, secretary for the Disciplinary Commission, who were re-elected, teleSUR China correspondent Iramsy Peraza reported. .

The new members of the Poliburo Standing Committee are Ding Xuexiang, director of the CPC General Office, Cai Qi, Li Xi and Li Qiang, CPC General Secretaries in Beijing, Guangdong and Shanghai, respectively.

The newly elected Central Committee is made up of, among others, Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu; the president of the Political Consultative conference, Wang Yang; and the Party Secretary in Shanghai, Han Zheng.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



