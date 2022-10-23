World

In Turkey, a Russian died, wounded during a fight

ANKARA, October 22 – RIA Novosti. A Russian stabbed in a conflict in Turkish Alanya has died, local newspaper Yeni Alanya reported.
“The doctors failed to save the life of the Russian,” the article says.
Law enforcement officials detained six people as part of the investigation.
Earlier, the media reported that in Alanya, a quarrel arose between a Russian citizen Bashir Alygadzhiev and Kh.D.S. (19 years old) for an unknown reason. After some time, the dispute escalated into a fight, Kh.D.S. wounded a Russian citizen in the back with a knife, he was hospitalized in serious condition. The suspect in the murder was arrested.
October 7, 22:55

Russian tourist crashed while paragliding in Turkey

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

