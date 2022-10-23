Israeli Air Force launches missile strikes on Damascus and Dimas airports in Syria

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Israeli Air Force shelled Damascus and Dimas airports in Syria, said Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in the Arab Republic, Major General Oleg Yegorov.

“In the period from 23:02 to 23:08 on October 21 <...> Four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighter jets fired four cruise missiles and eight guided aerial bombs at Damascus and Dimas airports from the Golan Heights.

As specified, Israeli fighter jets hit the radar station of the Syrian Armed Forces and the runway of Dimas airport. In turn, the Syrian air defense systems were able to destroy two cruise missiles and four guided bombs. There are no casualties among personnel.

The Israeli military has recently been constantly inflicting airstrikes on various targets in Syria. In particular, Damascus, Aleppo, the port of Tartus and a research center in the city of Masyaf were subjected to shelling. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on Syrian territory, saying that long-term stability in the country can only be established after the illegal foreign military presence ceases.