UAV carried out several strikes on the base of the US Armed Forces in Syria, media reported

“An unknown UAV launched several missile attacks on the US military base at the Omar field in the east of the province of Deir ez-Zor, the extent of the destruction is not yet clear,” the channel said. After that, several explosions thundered at the base.

According to the channel, the US military later launched artillery strikes on agricultural land in the vicinity of the city of Mayadin in response to the attack.

The US armed forces illegally control territories in the north and northeast of Syria – in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasek and Raqqa, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. Official Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of the US military on its territory occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.