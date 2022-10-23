Pushkov ridiculed Macron, who was offended by the United States

MOSCOW, October 23 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, who accused the United States of double standards on gas prices.

Earlier, the French leader criticized the US for double standards in its approach to setting the price of gas, which is much cheaper in their market than in Europe. He said “it’s about sincerity in transatlantic trade,” adding that he intends to discuss the issue during his visit to the US in December.

“‘Sincerity in transatlantic trade’? Where did Macron get that from?” – Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

In his opinion, “they will sincerely apply pressure measures against Europe, squeeze its goods out of the American markets and sincerely sell expensive American liquefied gas.”

“Yes, yes. But there is no question of any genuine sincerity in trade with the United States and there will not be. He should be aware,” the senator added.

Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and record inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy.