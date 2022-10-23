Kyiv warns of ‘terrible consequences’ of EU slowness

MOSCOW, October 23 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainians may be left without salaries and pensions if the European Union stops allocating money to Kyiv, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday.

We are talking about financing within the promised nine billion euros, he explained.

“We (Ukraine – Ed.) need this in order for our financial system to survive. We have already exhausted all the possibilities of saving,” Shmyhal said.

Most of the financial assistance, according to the prime minister, goes to meet social needs. Any delay could have “terrible consequences,” he warned, adding that in a “very negative scenario,” Ukrainians would face unpaid pensions and wages.

In May, the European Commission announced the provision of support to Ukraine in the amount of up to 9 billion euros. One billion of this amount was transferred in August. In October, the allocation of another five billion euros was agreed, two of which Kyiv received on October 18. The remaining money from this agreed tranche, as previously reported, could be transferred in November and December. The allocation of another three billion euros from the general package of macro-financial assistance announced in May remains unfinished. Work on this tranche continues, the European Commission intends to provide it before the end of the year.