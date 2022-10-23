World
Media: in Dallas, two people were killed in a shooting in a hospital
WASHINGTON, October 23 – RIA Novosti. Two hospital employees died during a shooting at a medical facility in Dallas, Texas, and a suspect was wounded, ABC News reported, citing hospital officials.
According to hospital officials, the shooting occurred on Saturday at 11.00 local time (Saturday 19.00 Moscow time). The suspect was injured during the arrest and was taken to another hospital.
According to the channel, the local police are investigating the incident.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
