Committee Investigating Assault on Capitol Hill Summons Trump to Testify | News

The Committee of the United States House of Representatives (USA) that investigates the assault on the Capitol, which occurred on January 6, 2021, officially summoned former President Donald Trump to testify.

“By a unanimous vote, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump to provide testimony and records relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol and its causes,” he said. this Friday the entity.

In addition, they indicated that the president and the vice president of the committee, Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, respectively, sent a letter to the former president and underlined the central role of Trump in an effort to annul “the results of the 2020 presidential elections and block the transfer of presidential power.

We have gathered overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-party effort to nullify the 2020 presidential election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power.

They plan to address various points with the former US president, including delving into the role of former Vice President Mike Pence in the certification of the 2020 elections, some contact with groups that participated in the takeover, among others.

Trump will have until November 4 to present documents, but he must declare “from or around the 14th” of that month.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the headquarters of Congress seeking to prevent the electoral victory of the current head of state, Joe Biden. In these events, five people lost their lives and more than 140 officers were injured.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



