Purchase, sale and transfer of firearms suspended in Canada | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday the entry into force of the national suspension of the sale, purchase and transfer of firearms.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Canada to remove border restrictions due to Covid-19

During a conference, Trudeau stressed that the main purpose of this regulation is to eliminate lethal events with firearms in Canada.

“People can no longer buy, sell or transfer firearms within Canada, and they cannot bring newly acquired firearms into the country,” he stated.

Update: People can no longer buy, sell, or transfer handguns within Canada – and they cannot bring newly acquired handguns into the country.

—Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)

October 21, 2022

In addition, he pointed out that they have prohibited more than 1,500 types of assault-style firearms and have strengthened their laws on gun control to expand background checks.

However, he noted that requests to acquire weapons made before October 21 will continue to be processed.

“The national firearms freeze was first announced alongside Bill C-21, the strictest gun control measures in more than 40 years, in May 2022. While the bill continues to be debated in Parliament, we are taking immediate action through regulations to keep Canadians safe,” said a press release from the premier.

This initiative proposes additional measures such as revoking the firearms licenses of people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, continuing the fight against smuggling and arms trafficking, among others.

For his part, the head of Canadian Public Security, Marco Mendicino, described this measure as the most significant applied in that territory in terms of arms in a generation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report