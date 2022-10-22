Floods leave more than 2.8 million affected in Nigeria | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Organization (UN) warned this Friday that more than 2.8 million people have been affected by heavy rains and the worst floods recorded in Nigeria in a decade.

603 dead reported in Nigeria after floods

“Hundreds of lives and livelihoods have been lost, 1.3 million people have been displaced and more than 2.8 million people have been affected by the floods,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Expressing sadness at the devastation, in a statement, the official added that infrastructure and farmland have also been damaged, which has worsened the cost of living across the country.

35 states in Nigeria have been affected by #floods. Anambra state has the highest number of affected people (675,953), according to @nemanigeria. Other hard-hit states include Bayelsa, Kogi, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Rivers, and Cross River. pic.twitter.com/wZvitqMnqX

— WHO Nigeria (@WHONigeria)

October 21, 2022

For its part, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) indicated that 60 percent of those most in need are children, who are at greater risk of waterborne diseases, malnutrition and danger of drowning.

UNICEF’s representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, specified that “children and adolescents in the areas affected by the floods are in a situation of extreme vulnerability.”

According to UN figures, the floods affected more than 30 of the country’s 36 states, more than 600 people have lost their lives, while 200,000 houses were partially or totally damaged.

Likewise, 7,485 cases of cholera and 319 associated deaths have been reported, as of October 12, in the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

UNICEF’s Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI) warns that Nigeria is at “extremely high risk” of the effects of climate change, ranking second out of 163 countries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



