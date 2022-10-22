Survey registers fall in popularity of the French president | News

Report This Content

The popularity of the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, registered a fall, according to a survey published this Friday, amid the discontent that exists in the country due to the government’s policies.

The survey carried out by BVA France indicates that support for Macron fell by 7 percent, to 36 percent, while support for Borne decreased by 10 percent, for a total of 41 percent.

In addition, seven out of ten interviewees affirmed that the Government mishandled the crisis caused by the strike in claim of the salary increase that kept about 30 percent of the hydrocarbon suppliers with limitations.

The survey also explains that the French who see Macron “with deep convictions” fell from 55 percent to 49 percent, while those who believe that the president “knows the direction he is taking” fell from 48 percent to 41 percent. .

In the previous survey, 53 percent of French people believed that the head of state makes the necessary and fair decisions, but that figure now stands at 41 percent.

For this survey, a thousand people, over 18 years of age, were interviewed in various parts of France via the Internet, between October 19 and 20.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



