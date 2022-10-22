China boosts construction of ecological civilization | In deep

Report This Content

The risk of soil contamination was reduced by 1.2 percent and the quality of surface water reached 84.9 percent, placing it on a par with other nations.

As part of its path to a modern socialist country in the new era, China intends to advance the construction of ecological civilization in order to achieve harmonious coexistence between man and nature, as well as protect the environment.

China's foreign policy promotes peace, mutual development

To achieve this goal, the Asian giant in the last decade focused on protecting what President Xi Jinping calls the clear waters, they also directed tasks to safeguard mountains, rivers, forests, lakes and fields.

At the fifth press conference of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment, Zhai Qing, clarified that the Beijing executive rolled out a plan to prevent air, water and air pollution. I usually.

Several conferences were held today, where Chinese authorities highlighted the efforts to improve the environment and reduce the risks of pollution. They also highlighted the progress in the Xinjiang region, the target of a media campaign

Vice Minister Zhai stated that as a result of this policy, the presence of microparticles of harmful substances in the air of large cities went from 46 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) to 30 μg/m3 in the last six years, in turn the risk of soil contamination was reduced by 1.2 percent and the quality of surface waters reached 84.9 percent, placing it on a par with other nations.

The senior official asserted that his country’s natural reserves occupy 18 percent of the national territory, also adding that the central government will continue to promote green development, promoting the generation of renewable energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, which, according to Zhai , fell more than 34 percent in the Asian giant between 2012 and 2021.

At the same time, the Chinese Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment stressed that his nation will continue to make contributions to face the challenges posed by climate change, adhering to multilateralism and the principles of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities.





